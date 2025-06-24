I received some pretty bad news – Emma Raducanu emotional after Eastbourne win

Emma Raducanu fought back tears after setting aside “some pretty bad news” to battle back from a set down to defeat American Ann Li in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Amid blustery conditions, the British number one, who missed last week’s Berlin Open as she managed a back problem, resumed her Wimbledon preparations with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-1 success.

Raducanu has been struggling with the issue since competing in Strasbourg before the French Open and took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Emma Raducanu was overcome by emotion after the victory (Bradley Collyer/PA).

But, aside from a slip and fall on the grass in set one, she came through her opening examination at Devonshire Park unscathed.

The 2021 US Open champion produced an emotional response after sealing progression in two hours and 18 minutes with a fine backhand winner.

Asked about her reaction, Raducanu, 22, replied: “I received some pretty bad news, so I would like to keep it personal, if that’s OK?

“But it was difficult, very emotional at the end and probably just a release of different emotions.”

Raducanu’s coach Mark Petchey and her Billie Jean King Cup team-mate Fran Jones were courtside for the match.

Victory over world number 64 Li sets up a second-round clash with 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint, who knocked out two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur on Monday.

“It was a physically demanding match,” said seventh seed Raducanu.

“It was pretty difficult and in the wind you are constantly trying to adjust. We had some long rallies, I was running a lot.

“I feel OK, a little bit of fatigue, a bit of stiffness, but I need to just see how I feel tomorrow.”

Earlier, Harriet Dart blew two match points on serve as she slipped to an agonising defeat to reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Following two suspensions of play in the opening set due to wet weather, the British number four moved to the brink of one of the greatest wins of her career.

But Krejcikova, who defeated Jasmine Paolini in last year’s Wimbledon final, survived a first-round shock by hitting back to progress 6-3 6-7 (4) 7-5 in two hours and 40 minutes.

The second seed will face another Briton in round two following Jodie Burrage’s 6-3 6-2 win over Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Dart did little to hide her frustration at failing to capitalise on the pair of match-clinching opportunities against the 2021 French Open champion, letting out a piercing scream as the following game slipped away.

“Some crazy, crazy conditions today,” said the 28-year-old. “I was pretty close. I missed a ball on match point and then she played a really good other point on my other match point and then she becomes a bit freer. It was a tough match overall.

Billy Harris beat fellow Briton Cameron Norrie (Bradley Collyer/PA).

“My level was 10 times better than I’ve played the last two weeks. For me that’s more important, especially going to Wimbledon.

“Of course, I’d like to have won today. But I was also playing a very experienced, multiple grand slam winner.”

British number three Sonay Kartal lost 6-3 7-6 (2) to 2021 Eastbourne champion Jelena Ostapenko, while 17-year-old compatriot Mimi Xu was defeated 6-3 6-4 by American world number 35 Peyton Stearns.

In the first round of the men’s draw, Billy Harris won the battle of the Britons by upsetting Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4.

British number two Jacob Fearnley knocked out fifth-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-2 6-2.

British qualifier George Loffhagen lost 7-6 (6) 3-6 7-6 (1) to American Reilly Opelka, while Ilkley Open runner-up Jack Pinnington Jones went down 4-6 6-3 6-3 to Portuguese eighth seed Nuno Borges.