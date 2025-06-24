Headingley hits: A look at England’s thrilling Test tussles in Yorkshire

England created some more Headingley magic with an impressive fifth-day run chase to beat India in the first Test.

Ben Duckett’s 149 helped Ben Stokes’ side chase down a massive target of 371, their second-highest pursuit.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some more memorable moments in Leeds.

Botham’s Ashes

Ian Botham, left, led England to a memorable win in 1981 (PA Archive)

Arguably England’s most famous Test match of all time, the hosts were set for defeat in the 1981 Ashes as they slumped to 135 for seven following on in their second innings.

Ian Botham then came to the party, blasting an unbeaten 149 to help set a target of 130, which Australia fell short of thanks to Bob Willis’ inspired spell of eight for 43.

Stokes on fire

Ben Stokes evoked memories of Botham with a magical performance to help England climb off the canvas in the 2019 Ashes.

Chasing an unlikely 359 to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England looked dead and buried at 286 for nine. But Stokes produced one of the finest Test innings to finish 135 not out and guide his side home.

England clinch a tight one

England’s Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, left, celebrate following their victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Four years later there was more drama and, with Australia leading 2-0 in the Ashes series, England came out on top in a much lower-scoring third Test match which ebbed and flowed.

Things were again looking dicey when they fell to 171 for six, chasing 251, but Harry Brook’s 75 and an unbeaten 32 from Chris Woakes kept alive the series, which eventually ended 2-2.