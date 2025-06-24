Emma Raducanu emotional after comeback victory over Ann Li at Eastbourne

Emma Raducanu fought back tears after resuming her Wimbledon preparations by battling back from a set down to beat American Ann Li in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Amid blustery conditions, the British number one, who missed last week’s Berlin Open as she managed a back problem, triumphed 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-1.

Raducanu has been struggling with the issue since competing in Strasbourg before the French Open and took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

But, aside from a slip and fall on the grass in set one, she appeared to come through her opening examination at Devonshire Park unscathed.

Victory over world number 64 Li in two hours and 18 minutes sets up a second-round clash with 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint, who knocked out two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur on Monday.

Seventh seed Raducanu produced an emotional response after sealing progression with a fine backhand winner.

“It feels incredible. I want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments,” the former US Open champion said in her on-court interview.

Emma Raducanu produced a fine comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It really meant a lot to me and I’m really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set. I’m very, very happy to come through that.

“It was tough, it was up and down, but from the middle of the second set I think I found another gear and a another level.”

Earlier, Harriet Dart blew two match points on serve as she slipped to an agonising defeat to reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Following two suspensions of play in the opening set due to wet weather, the British number four moved to the brink of one of the greatest wins of her career.

Harriet Dart could not take either of her match points against Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Krejcikova, who defeated Jasmine Paolini in last year’s Wimbledon final, survived a first-round shock by hitting back to progress 6-3 6-7 (4) 7-5 in two hours and 40 minutes.

The second seed will face another Briton in round two following Jodie Burrage’s 6-3 6-2 win over Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Dart did little to hide her frustration at failing to capitalise on the pair of match-clinching opportunities against the 2021 French Open champion, letting out a piercing scream as the following game slipped away.

The 28-year-old has only twice defeated opponents with a higher ranking than Krejcikova’s current status of world number 17.

She upset 2024 Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, who was then ranked ninth, in the first round of the 2022 US Open before beating then-world number 13 Paula Badosa later that year at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Dart said: “Some crazy, crazy conditions today. I was pretty close. I missed a ball on match point and then she played a really good other point on my other match point and then she becomes a bit freer. It was a tough match overall.

“My level was 10 times better than I’ve played the last two weeks. For me that’s more important, especially going to Wimbledon.

“Of course, I’d like to have won today. But I was also playing a very experienced, multiple grand slam winner.”

In the first round of the men’s draw, British qualifier George Loffhagen lost 7-6 (6) 3-6 7-6 (1) to American Reilly Opelka.