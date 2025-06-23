Russo off to Villa! Alessia’s brother Giorgio is Love Island bombshell

England’s Maya Le Tissier was “buzzing” to find out team-mate Alessia Russo’s brother has entered the Love Island villa.

Giorgio Russo has joined the ITV2 reality show, based in a Majorcan villa, as one of four new ‘bombshells’.

Alessia has begun preparations for the European Championship, with England taking on France in their first game on July 5, but Giorgio may not be able to see his sister in action as he begins his journey on the TV show.

The Lionesses have gathered at St George’s Park for their Euros camp and most of them found out the news on Monday morning.

Le Tissier admitted she does not watch the show but will tune in to see Alessia’s brother.

She said: “That’s the only question I’ve been asked so far! I walked into SGP (St George’s Park) this morning and Alessia just went like that (showed the phone about her brother heading into the villa).

“I was so shocked. I was so buzzing for Giorgio. He’s such a lovely guy and such a great family, so hopefully he does well out there and he enjoys himself.

“It’s cool. I haven’t watched it yet, but I’m going to watch it now.”

Giorgio was over in Portugal to cheer his sister on in the Champions League final as Arsenal beat Barcelona to lift the trophy but will not be present to do the same in Switzerland if he lasts long enough on the show.

Russo was at St George’s Park for Euros preparations when she fond out about the news (Jacob King/PA)

Alessia’s Arsenal team-mate Beth Mead said all the players will be sitting together to watch the show.

Mead told Sky Sports: “I was excited for him. I love Giorgio, he’s a good boy and I’m looking forward to seeing what he gets up to in the villa.

“We’re all going to sit together tonight and watch the ‘bombshell’ bombshell, so excited for that one.”

Another Lionesses team-mate, Grace Clinton, joked about Giorgio missing the Euros.

She said: “I will be watching, I will definitely be watching that.

“We’re going to have it on in the meeting room tonight. I’m only joking. No, it’s exciting, it’s funny.

“I think Alessia finds it funny. He clearly won’t be coming to Switzerland I take it?”