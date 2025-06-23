Ollie Chessum warns Lions against complacency on Australia tour

Ollie Chessum has warned his British and Irish Lions team-mates they will have a target on their backs throughout their tour to Australia.

Andy Farrell’s men face Western Force in Perth on Saturday in the first fixture Down Under following their send off against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Argentina celebrated a maiden victory over the Lions in eight attempts after emerging 28-24 winners and Chessum knows all opponents will be eager to claim a special scalp.

“For people playing against the Lions, this is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said the England forward, who is on course to make his debut for the tourists this weekend.

“I’m sure that for the Western Force lads and all the teams we face in the future, to be part of a team that beats the Lions would be massive.

“We expect that from everyone we face, but we also expect to put the best of ourselves out there.

“If I get the opportunity, I’m like everyone in the camp – chomping at the bit to put on the shirt and play for the Lions.”

Enemies have become friends in Perth as Chessum revealed he has been rooming with Joe McCarthy, the Ireland second row he has battled since they were teenagers.

“I’m with big Joe, so it’s two young locks have been paired together. They’re big beds and there’s a nice bit of space in the room,” Chessum said.

Ollie Chessum is rooming with Joe McCarthy, pictures (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s a bit surreal. We played against each other when I was with England county schoolboys, so not even the academy pathway. Joe was playing for the Irish equivalent.

“We played against each other at Donnybrook, which we drove past when we had our stint together in Dublin last week.

“To be rooming together on a Lions tour six or seven years after we were playing against each other at Donnybrook is cool.”