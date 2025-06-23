Shropshire Star
Man Utd make improved bid in excess of £60m for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo

By contributor Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
Published
Last updated
Bryan Mbeumo’s Brentford deal expires next summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United have made an improved bid in the region of £60million for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is attempting to rebuild the Red Devils after seeing the club’s worst top-flight season in 51 years compounded by a damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves in a £62.5m deal and United are seeking to bolster their attack further before pre-season gets under way on July 7.

Ruben Amorm walks past the Europa League trophy after United's defeat to Spurs
Ruben Amorim is trying to rebuild United after seeing the club’s worst top-flight season in 51 years compounded by defeat in the Europa League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Having made initial contact with Brentford over Mbeumo earlier this month and reportedly seen a bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected, it is understood they have now made an offer reaching in excess of £60m.

Spurs, now managed by Mbuemo’s ex-Bees boss Thomas Frank, are also interested in the Cameroon international.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, although there is an option to extend by a further year.

