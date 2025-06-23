Emma Raducanu says Wimbledon did ‘amazing job’ over stalker’s bid to buy tickets

Emma Raducanu has praised Wimbledon for doing an “amazing job” after it was revealed that a man who has been stalking her has been banned from buying tickets for next month’s championships.

The man, who had followed Raducanu to multiple events, was given a restraining order by police in Dubai after his presence at the Dubai Tennis Championships caused her to break down in tears on the court.

Wimbledon said its security system had red-flagged the man’s attempt to buy tickets for the All England Club and that his application had been rejected.

Emma Raducanu says she feels safe heading into the UK grass court season (John Walton/PA)

Raducanu told BBC Sport: “Wimbledon did an amazing job. I got a notification and the police contacted me and assured me that everything was OK.

“I feel OK, I feel comfortable and safe. I’ve had great protection whenever I’ve been at these events recently. I feel a difference and that makes me feel more comfortable.”

Raducanu, who shot to fame when she won the US Open as a relatively unknown 18-year-old in 2021, is competing at the Eastbourne Open this week.

Emma Raducanu has backed the comments of British rival Katie Boulter (Adam Davy/PA)

And she paid tribute to compatriot Katie Boulter who this week revealed the extent of the online abuse she regularly receives.

“I’m glad Katie spoke out about it and I’m glad she took a stand, because it’s something we all have to deal with – some to different levels, but all are pretty extreme,” Raducanu added.