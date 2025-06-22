Tommy Fleetwood makes disappointing start at Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood saw hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory dented after a sluggish start to his final round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Englishman had opened up a three-shot lead following a flawless 63 on Saturday, sitting at 16-under par.

Fleetwood, though, found the going tough when heading back out at TPC River Highlands looking to stay clear of the chasing pack – which included American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley.

Tommy Fleetwood had a a stuttering start (Jessica Hill/AP)

After starting with five before swiftly getting that shot back with a birdie, successive bogeys followed to see Fleetwood’s advantage eaten away as Bradley had also made a three at the par-four second.

Fleetwood, though, then got himself back clear at the top of the leaderboard after making a par five on the sixth, after which Bradley knocked in for a bogey to drop back to 13 under alongside Henley.

The 34-year-old would be a popular winner, with Fleetwood having the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without claiming a title.

World number one Scottie Scheffler looked to put his nightmare start to the fourth round behind him by soon climbing back up the leaderboard.

Scheffler, who had been the overnight leader, made a triple bogey seven at the first hole on Saturday, when he was strangely out of sorts for most of the round, eventually finishing nine shots adrift of Fleetwood.

The American, though, was soon back on the charge, this time making a solid birdie on the first and then picking up another with a two at the par-three eighth to head into the turn at two-under.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to make up ground (Jessica Hill/AP)

Masters champion Rory McIlroy had started the final day tied for eighth, in a group which included Scheffler.

The Northern Irishman picked up two birdies in the opening six holes, having dropped a shot at the par-four fourth.

Australian Jason Day moved to within two shots back of the co-leaders following five straight pars after his birdie on the first.

Viktor Hovland, meanwhile, withdrew during his final round, on the third hole, because of a neck injury, the PGA Tour confirmed.