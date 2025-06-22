For sure – Marcus Rashford would relish playing with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona

Macus Rashford has revealed he would like to play alongside teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

Rashford, 27, signed a five-year contract with Manchester United in 2023, but spent the second half of the recently concluded Premier League campaign on loan at Aston Villa and his future under Ruben Amorim – who had left him out of several squads – remains uncertain.

The forward opened up about his ambitions in an interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz which was shared by BBC Sport.

Marcus Rashford is open about his admiration for Lamine Yamal (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if he would like to be team-mates with Barca’s 17-year-old scoring sensation Yamal, Rashford said: “Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully… we’ll see.”

Barcelona sporting director Deco in May told Catalan radio station RAC1 that the club “like” Rashford.

Rashford added: “It’s difficult to put into words what (Yamal) is doing because he’s not supposed to be doing that at 16 or 17. I don’t think we’ve seen that before.”