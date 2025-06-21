Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would consider managing in South America

Pep Guardiola has said he would be happy to manage a team in South America.

The Manchester City boss is revelling in the multi-cultural atmosphere at the Club World Cup and admits the football in countries such as Brazil and Argentina holds huge appeal.

Guardiola has not necessarily got any plans to leave the Etihad Stadium – and has two years remaining on his contract – but did not reject the idea when asked ahead of City’s clash with Al Ain in Atlanta.

South American fans have brought colour to the Club World Cup (Derik Hamilton/AP)

The Spaniard said: “Why not? Many, many good things in all history that happen in football – many, many good things – come from South America.

“You know, from Brazil – especially Brazil – Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay. I would say all the countries, many, many good things.

“The greatest players come from there, and after most of them come to Europe because of the opportunities economically and prestige.

“They’re incredible. I love, love, love it when you’re in this tournament and you play South American teams.

“This culture, the way their fans live every single action is what it is all about. We have to live this competition.”

Guardiola has made clear he is taking the current tournament very seriously.

City side opened their campaign at the expanded global event in the United States with a comfortable 2-0 win over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday.

They return to action – and can secure a place in the last 16 – when they take on Al Ain of Abu Dhabi in Atlanta on Sunday night (2am Monday BST).

The event has so far received a mixed reception, and there are concerns over how it could impact the start of the 2025-26 season, but Guardiola is determined not to hold anything back.

He said: “Once we are here, I want to be doing the best. I want to enjoy that moment here.

“We can say it’s annoying coming here but the other side is like, well, it’s one time every four years that we are here and I want to be back. You have to win big prizes to be here.

“I want to arrive in the last stages – I want to go there. That’s the truth, I’ve said it many times. It is an honour to be here.”

Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move away from City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Guardiola has said that he would like to trim his squad for the next Premier League campaign and there has been speculation linking former captain Ilkay Gundogan with Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old rejoined the club last summer after a one-year spell at Barcelona.

Guardiola said: “No news, good news. I don’t know anything, I didn’t speak with him. If he will not be part (of the squad), he would not be here.

“At the same time, we have – right now – too many players. Step by step maybe a few players are going to move.

“But, right now, Ilkay is absolutely part of my mind and the team.”