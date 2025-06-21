Jofra Archer to make red-ball return for Sussex in clash with Durham

Jofra Archer is set for a long-awaited return to first-class cricket in Sussex’s Rothesay County Championship clash at Durham.

The England fast bowler’s appearance in the Division One clash at the Banks Homes Riverside, starting on Sunday, will be his first red-ball outing in more than four years following a litany of injuries.

He was surprisingly absent when Sussex announced a 12-strong squad to travel to Chester-le-Street on their website, raising concerns the 30-year-old had suffered another frustrating injury setback.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board later clarified Archer was among Sussex’s contingent for the contest.

Jofra Archer made the last of his 13 Test appearances more than four years ago (John Walton/PA)

It is the latest and arguably most important staging post in a carefully managed return to action, with the aim of preparing Archer for a Test comeback in England’s marquee series against India this summer.

If Archer comes through unscathed at Chester-le-Street, he may be primed for the third Test at Lord’s – where he has plenty of history – from July 10-14, having earned the last of his 13 caps in February 2021.

Archer bowled England to victory in the 2019 World Cup final at the home of cricket, where he began his Test career weeks later in the 2023 Ashes, engaging in a gripping duel with Australia’s Steve Smith.

How highly he is regarded by England has been underlined by him being on a full central contract since then, despite stress reactions in his elbow and back limiting him to ODIs and T20s in recent years.