Jack Draper’s Queen’s hopes dashed by big-serving Jiri Lehecka

Jack Draper failed in his bid to be crowned the new British king of Queen’s Club after a three-set defeat by Jiri Lehecka in the semi-final.

Lehecka became the first Czech finalist since Ivan Lendl 35 years ago after a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory.

It was a tough loss for Draper on home soil with the British number one angrily smashing his racket and damaging a digital advertising hoarding as the match slipped away.

But it has been a successful week for the 23-year-old, with his run to the last four earning him a top-four seeding at Wimbledon.

“It means a lot,” said Lehecka. “You don’t meet a player like Jack every day, he’s an amazing competitor.”

One poor service game at the start, punctuated by two aces and a double fault on break point, ultimately cost Draper the first set.

He did not get a sniff on the Lehecka serve, with his fellow 23-year-old regularly sending down aces approaching 140mph.

Jiri Lehecka celebrates reaching the final (Adam Davy/PA)

In the second Draper began making inroads, a stunning flicked backhand cross-court winner helping bring up his first break points.

But Lehecka repelled all four to hold for 2-2, with Draper beginning to cut a frustrated figure on the baseline.

With singer Jon Bon Jovi watching from the posh seats, the tension was briefly lifted with a blast of his biggest hit ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ at the change over.

Draper re-emerged in a blaze of glory, an ace sealing a hold to love before a winner down the line levelled the match.

Jon Bon Jovi, top left, was in attendance for the semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)

Lehecka forced a break point at 4-4 but netted after a long, tense exchange and Draper survived.

However, Lehecka was looking the stronger and, after a comfortable hold, snatched the break for 6-5 with a stunning backhand winner.

Draper smashed his racket in anger, earning a code violation, before Lehecka finished the job to win in two hours and seven minutes, ensuring Britain’s wait for a first Queen’s winner since Andy Murray in 2016 goes on.