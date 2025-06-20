Mark Wood hoping to play a part in England’s Test series against India

Mark Wood is on the “comeback trail” as the England fast bowler revealed he is optimistic of a Test return against India this summer.

The 35-year-old was expected to miss the entirety of the marquee five-match series after undergoing knee surgery in March, the latest in a long line of injury setbacks.

But the Durham quick says he is back bowling in the nets and harbours hopes he could return in the final Test against Shubman Gill’s India, which is set to begin on July 31 at the Kia Oval.

“I have just started bowling – very lightly – but I am on the comeback trail now officially,” Wood said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

Mark Wood has taken 119 wickets in 37 Tests (John Walton/PA)

“I am hoping still to play a part in this series. I am still targeting maybe the last Test.

“Anything before that is probably a bit too soon. The last Test I might not get there but at the minute that is still my focus, that I might play a part.”

Wood’s ability to hit breakneck speeds of up to 97mph mark him out as an invaluable asset and, if he stays fit, he is likely to be crucial to England’s bid to regain the Ashes in Australia later this year.

He is among a lengthy list of pacemen currently on the sidelines, with Olly Stone out for the summer and Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson missing the first Test at Headingley, which started on Friday.