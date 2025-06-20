Lions suffer first ever defeat by Argentina in setback before Australia tour

The British and Irish Lions were beaten by Argentina for the first time as their tour to Australia encountered an early setback with a 28-24 loss in Dublin.

Trailing 21-10 at the interval, Andy Farrell’s men went on to produce their most effective rugby but they could not break stubborn opponents ranked fifth in the world in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

A penalty try and Tadhg Beirne touchdown created a path to victory but Argentina’s ruthless counter-attacking swept Santiago Cordero in for the match-winning in the 59th minute.

It is the Pumas’ only success in the rivals’ eight meetings and the first time the Lions have lost their tour opener since 1971.

The Lions showed a willingness to attack in a promising sign ahead of their arrival Down Under, but their accuracy failed to match their ambition and they were often guilty of overplaying.

Fin Smith was among their standout players in a performance that suggests Finn Russell has serious competition for the fly-half duties against the Wallabies, while wing Tommy Freeman shone early on.

The Lions’ greatest weapon was their scrum with props Ellis Genge and Finlay Bealham submitting Argentina’s front row, but their line-out needs urgent attention ahead of their clash with Western Force next Saturday.

Any gripes that the Dublin sendoff was little more than a money spinner were quickly forgotten amid a exhilarating start that saw both lines come under pressure – and the tension never eased until the final whistle.

Luke Cowan-Dickie appeared to have finished a rolling maul but the try was disallowed for a knock on by the England hooker and it was the Pumas who were first to strike.

Duhan van der Merwe had made some storming early runs but he was among those at fault for an opening in the Lions’ defence, enabling the dangerous Iganacio Mendy to dart over.

Argentina’s Santiago Cordero celebrates scoring (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sione Tuipulotu was the next to be denied a try by a knock on, but there was no stopping a surging Bundee Aki in the 19th minute as Argentina became swamped by waves of red shirts running at the line.

A Tomas Albornoz penalty propelled the Pumas back in front but the Lions were threatening to cut loose through their endeavour in attack.

Marcus Smith was alert to a threatening Argentina grubber and there was more pressure to come with pick and goes testing their resolve before another three points from Albornoz extended the lead to 14-10.

And there was worse to come for Farrell’s men on the stroke of half-time when they failed to protect the ball at the back of a ruck and the Pumas pounced through Juan Martin Gonzalez with Albornoz completing a surgical finish.

The Lions started the second-half with their tails up as Fin Smith continued to impress, but it was the pack who made their presence felt by mauling their way to a penalty try with Mayco Vivas also being sent to the sin bin.

Tuipulotu helped set up the field position with a barnstorming run while Smith was beginning to find space.

British and Irish Lions’ Tadhg Beirne (left) attempts to block a clearance (Niall Carson/PA)

Genge stormed upfield as the Lions continued their transformation and now they had found the killer instinct with Beirne charging through a gap.

But Farrell’s team could not pull clear and when Van der Merwe’s defensive shortcomings were exposed again, this time by a dropped high ball, Argentina pulled the trigger with Cordero rounding off a sublime counter attacking try.

The Lions dominated the closing stages but could not find a way through.