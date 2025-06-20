Katie Boulter’s bid for Nottingham treble ended by American McCartney Kessler
Boulter had won her last 12 matches at the event.
Katie Boulter’s reign as the queen of Nottingham is over after she lost in the quarter-finals to McCartney Kessler.
Boulter was gunning for a third successive Nottingham Open crown, having won in 2023 and 2024, but came unstuck against the world number 42 with victory in sight.
The British number two was 4-3 up with a break of serve in the final set, but lost the last three games, including her serve twice, to go down 6-3 3-6 6-4.
That saw her 12-match winning run on her home court come to an end.
American Kessler said: “It was a really tight match, it was close. I wanted to stay within myself and keep playing my game and luckily I came out on top.
“We are both aggressive players, so there was a lot of shot-making.
“I am trying to get as many titles as I can and put myself in the position to win titles. I am looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”
She will play Linda Noskova or Rebecca Sramkova in Saturday’s semi-finals.
Dayana Yastremska will play Magda Linette in the other semi-final.
Ukrainian Yastremska beat former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3 7-6 (6) in the quarter-final.
Linette downed top seed Clara Tauson 6-2 7-5 to book her spot in the last four.