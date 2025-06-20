Jacob Fearnley knocked out of Queen’s quarter-finals by Jiri Lehecka

Jacob Fearnley’s Queen’s Club run was halted in the quarter-finals in straight sets by Jiri Lehecka.

The British number two looked heavy-legged in an error-strewn 7-5 6-2 defeat to the Czech world number 30.

Fearnley was scheduled to play the opening match on the Andy Murray Arena despite a gruelling three-setter against Corentin Moutet the day before, followed by a win in the doubles – alongside Cameron Norrie – against Lehecka and Taylor Fritz.

Lehecka got revenge for that defeat by preventing Fearnley from becoming the first British man to reach the semi-finals on his Queen’s Club debut in 48 years.

Fearnley coughed up eight double faults in the first set, including three in both the games in which Lehecka broke his serve.

Lehecka struck again for 3-2 in the second after a Fearnley forehand landed a millimetre out and then ran away with the match, wrapping up victory in an hour and 17 minutes.