Thursday’s briefing: Mudryk charged and Real held on Alexander-Arnold debut

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association over an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid debut ended in frustration at the Club World Cup, but Manchester City’s Rico Lewis endured an even more disappointing night as he was sent off.

England edged their way into the European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals despite defeat by Germany.

Mudryk charged

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association with violating anti-doping rules (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association with violating anti-doping rules.

The 24-year-old, an £88.5million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, has not played since being handed a provisional suspension in December after he returned a positive test, reportedly for the banned substance meldonium.

An FA statement said: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of regulations three and four of the FA’s anti-doping regulations.”

Rico sees red

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola leapt to Rico Lewis’ defence after he was sent off at the Club World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pep Guardiola leapt to the defence of Rico Lewis after the Manchester City defender’s “unnecessary” sending-off in their Club World Cup opener.

Lewis was dismissed by Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti after catching Samuel Obeng in the face following a sliding challenge two minutes from the end of a 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

City boss Guardiola said: “He touched the ball. For the speed they go to touch the ball – for the Newton’s theory your leg has to be a little bit higher and the other player was down.

“Rico had no intention. It was unnecessary, honestly, the red card, but the referee had a different opinion and he’s the boss.”

Madrid pay the penalty

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his Real Madrid debut in the 1-1 Club World Cup draw with Al Hilal (Lynne Sladky/AP/PA)

Debutants Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen suffered a frustrating evening in Miami as Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 Club World Cup draw by Saudi side Al Hilal.

Madrid boss Xabi Alonso and opposite number Simone Inzaghi were both taking charge of their new clubs for the first time.

Gonzalo Garcia fired the Spanish giants into a 34th-minute lead but Ruben Neves levelled from the penalty spot before the break.

Alonso’s men had the better of the second half, but could not find a way past stubborn opponents as Federico Valverde’s stoppage-time penalty was saved.

Reigning champions limp into last eight

England will play Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship after they were beaten 2-1 by Germany in their final group game in Slovakia to finish runners-up in Group B.

Lee Carsley’s side needed a victory in Nitra to go through to the knockout rounds in first place, but despite already-qualified Germany making 11 changes, the reigning champions struggled to impose themselves.

Goals from Ansgar Knauff and Nelson Weiper sent the 2023 winners to defeat and left them to face pre-tournament favourites Spain – who they beat in the final two years ago – in Trnava on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott tapped home 15 minutes from time from Omari Hutchinson’s cross to make it 2-1, with Slovenia’s defeat by the Czech Republic enough to secure England’s passage.

What’s on today?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return to Club World Cup action on Thursday (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)

The Club World Cup is the focus once again as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami look to register their first win of the competition when they take on Porto in Atlanta, having drawn their opening fixture against Al Ahly 0-0.

The Egyptian side are also in action again, this time against Palmeiras.