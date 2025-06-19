Steve Borthwick wants as many England players as possible involved with Lions

England head coach Steve Borthwick wants “as many England players as possible” involved with the Lions as he prepares an unfamiliar lineup to face France at Twickenham on Saturday.

There are five uncapped names in an experimental England squad that was announced on Thursday, three of whom are set to start the match, with 14 players currently in Dublin with Andy Farrell’s side for Friday’s game against Argentina following Jack van Poortvliet’s call-up this week.

Amongst those playing from the start in west London will be Gloucester centre Seb Atkinson, selected after an impressive year in what was only a second professional season at Kingsholm for the 23-year-old, during which he ranked top in carries, tackles, and passes amongst centres in the Premiership.

With this summer’s tour of Argentina and the United States overlapping with the Lions’ time in Australia, Borthwick is looking forward to experimenting with his side beyond Saturday’s non-cap international.

“We’ve spoken very publicly, we want as many England players in that Lions squad as possible,” he said. “JVP is over there at the minute with them. There might be situations where other England players join that squad and we’ll be delighted for our players to do that.

“It creates opportunities for others in the England squad. What I’m seeing so far this week is players grabbing that opportunity.

Seb Atkinson has impressed for Gloucester (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Seb Atkinson, starting at 12 this week, the way he has embraced training, the way he’s jumped into it. He’s smashed every record we have on GPS in terms of his running.

“We have a group of players – Sladey (Henry Slade), Tommy Freeman, Freddie Steward – Seb has come in and put himself right in that mix or even just above that. When that happens, you’re raising the standard of everybody.”

Also set to start on Saturday is Bath flanker Guy Pepper fresh from a starring role in Saturday’s Premiership final win over Leicester.

Guy Pepper excelled in the Premiership final (David Davies/PA)

The 22-year-old, who was awarded man of the match as Bath ended a 29-year wait for the title, was called up to train with the team during the 2024 Six Nations having made an impression on Borthwick during his time at Newcastle.

“You’ve seen enormous growth in Guy,” he said. “The first time I met Guy was about 18 months ago at a hotel in Newcastle airport. I had a coffee with Guy and watched his game the next day.

“He hurt his hip and had to leave the field after about 30 minutes but in that 30 minutes he played so well. I thought then this is a player that’s got a future in the England team.

“Since then his game has grown and grown. You saw his performance Saturday in the Premiership final, he’s been tremendous. I’m looking forward to seeing him at this level.”

Borthwick pointed to the emergence of Tom Curry for England in 2017 when the Lions were touring as reason why Saturday’s non-cap match should be respected.

“The way change happens is, when opportunity comes along, somebody grabs it,” said Borthwick. “The players understand that.

“The number of players in 2017 who emerged on that tour that summer who played such significant roles in a team that went to the World Cup final a few years later in 2019, the likes of Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson emerged on that tour.

“That’s the opportunity that presents itself this summer.”