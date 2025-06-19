Petra Kvitova to retire after US Open

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced she intends to retire after the US Open later this year.

The 35-year-old returned to the tour in February following the birth of son Petr last summer and will play at Wimbledon for a final time after being given a wild card.

Kvitova was a surprise winner of a maiden grand slam title at the All England Club in 2011, defeating Maria Sharapova in the final.

The powerful left-hander’s game proved perfect for grass courts and she added a second Wimbledon crown in 2014, while she also made the Australian Open final in 2019 and reached a career high of second in the rankings.

She achieved both those things despite a shocking stabbing by an intruder at her home in late 2016 in which she suffered damage to tendons and nerves in her left hand, threatening her career.

Writing on social media, Kvitova said: “Growing up in my hometown of Fulnek and hitting the first tennis balls with my father on the local courts, I never imagined becoming a professional tennis player, being able to travel the world, and playing in the most beautiful stadiums around the world.

“I’ve been privileged to reach incredible heights over the past 19 years since becoming a professional tennis player. From winning my two Wimbledon Championships, bringing home six Billie Jean King Cup trophies for the Czech Republic, reaching the world #2 ranking and so much more.

“I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined and I am so grateful to everything that tennis has given me all these years. It has taught me countless lessons, not only on the court or in the gym, but also in life.

“I would never be whom I am today without this beautiful sport, and everything it has given me both on and off the court.

“As with all phases in life, there comes a day that it is time for a new chapter, and that time for me has come now. I therefore wanted to share with you that 2025 is my last season on tour as a professional.

“I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me.

“And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer.

“While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face – the same smile you’ve seen from me on and off court throughout my whole career.”

Kvitova has found wins very hard to come by since returning to the match court in Texas following more than a year away.

It took her five tournaments to register her first victory, which came against Irina-Camelia Begu on clay in Rome, but that so far remains her only win.