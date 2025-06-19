Kylian Mbappe admitted to hospital with acute gastroenteritis

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been admitted to hospital with “acute gastroenteritis”, the Spanish giants have revealed.

The 26-year-old France international missed Wednesday night’s 1-1 Club World Cup draw with Al Hilal through illness, with head coach Xabi Alonso revealing he had a fever.

Now the club has confirmed the severity of the illness with the player undergoing tests in a bid to determine his treatment.

A statement on Madrid’s official website said: “Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment.”

Alonso’s men are due to play their second Group H fixture against Mexican side CF Pachuca in Charlotte on Sunday.

They sit second in their group after the opening round of fixtures, two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, who beat Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati during the early hours of Thursday morning.