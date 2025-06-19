Jacob Fearnley reaches first ATP Tour-level quarter-final at Queen’s

Jacob Fearnley dished out another French lesson as he reached a first career ATP Tour-level quarter-final at Queen’s Club.

The British number two beat volatile qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3 2-6 6-2 at the HSBC Championships.

In doing so, Fearnley extended his remarkable, perfect record against French players to 17 wins from 17 matches.

He said: “I’m very happy to be in my first quarter-final, it’s even better to do it here in the UK. It’s really special for me, I’ve dreamed of these moments since I was a young boy.

“I tried to stick to my game plan and be aggressive. I did that better in the third set and the result speaks for itself.”

Fearnley wrapped up a controlled first set with a double-ace finish, while madcap Moutet got a ticking-off from umpire Adel Nour for chucking his racket.

However, the momentum shifted quickly when three double-faults from the home player gave Moutet an early break in the second.

Moutet’s antics earned him a warning from the umpire (Ben Whitley/PA)

But Fearnley reset well in the decider, breaking Moutet with a backhand winner down the line, prompting the fiery 26-year-old to whack a ball high over the stands and earn a long-overdue warning from the chair.

A diving backhand volley secured a double break and Fearnley kept his head as Moutet lost his – bickering with the umpire and the crowd – to wrap up victory in just over two hours.

Fearnley will play a fellow 23-year-old, Czech world number 30 Jiri Lehecka, in the last eight.