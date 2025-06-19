It would be remarkable to drop Ollie Pope after 171 – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes insists Ollie Pope was never in danger of being dropped for this week’s opening Test against India, claiming it would be “remarkable” to leave his vice-captain out.

Jacob Bethell is pushing hard for a place in the red-ball side as he continues his sharp ascent through the ranks but while he was at the Indian Premier League last month, Pope firmed up his spot at number three with a knock of 171 against Zimbabwe.

If there were ever any doubts over him holding on to his shirt, that innings at Trent Bridge extinguished them and he remains the man in possession heading into a huge five-match series that begins on Friday at Headingley.

Ollie Pope got his name on the honours board at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stokes, who has been steadfast in his support for Pope, said: “The ‘big selection’ (idea) did not come from us. It would be remarkable to choose someone else if their last knock was a 170, and that’s pretty much all I need to say on that.

“Scoring 170 definitely doesn’t do anyone any harm, but having him at number three since I’ve been captain over a three-year period, averaging over 40, it speaks for itself.”

The presence of Bethell, who deputised impressively in New Zealand before Christmas and turned in some highly accomplished performances in the recent white-ball games against the West Indies, means there is at least an element of added pressure on Pope to continue producing.

Stokes acknowledges the noise is growing but is relaxed about Pope’s ability to navigate it.

Jacob Bethell is pushing for a Test place (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“In this day and age it’s very tough not to see all that speculation, just because of how easily accessible things are. You don’t even have to go and hunt for it,” he said.

“But I think scoring 170 in his last Test match has sort of shown how well he’s handled that extra scrutiny.

“When you’re a kid you dream about playing for England and obviously it’s an unbelievable thing, but then the other side of it is that you come under the pump a little bit and that’s part of the territory.”