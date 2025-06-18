Presenter Gethin Jones named Wales’ chef de mission for Commonwealth Games

Television presenter Gethin Jones will be the figurehead of Wales’ team for next summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The former Blue Peter presenter will be the team’s chef de mission for the Games in Glasgow, which will be held between July 23 and August 2 next year.

Gareth Davies, the chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, said: “The chef de mission role is integral to shaping the team’s culture and values, both internally among athletes and support staff, and externally to the wider public.

“We are really pleased that Gethin wanted to apply for this position, and it’s a testament to his commitment and passion for the role how professional and knowledgeable he is.

“We look forward to working with him as we go into the final 400 days before the Games begin.”

Jones worked as an attache for the Wales team at the Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.