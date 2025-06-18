Ollie Pope retains place at number three for first Test against India

England have kept faith with vice-captain Ollie Pope for the first Test against India, meaning rising star Jacob Bethell must wait for his chance.

The pair were going head to head for the number three spot at Headingley, Bethell having made a striking impression while deputising during the New Zealand tour in December before Pope reasserted himself with a knock of 171 against Zimbabwe last month.

Bethell missed that match, opting instead to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, but he offered plenty of reminders about his talent during the recent white-ball series against the West Indies.

The 21-year-old will now need to wait for form or fitness to open up a vacancy in the side, while Pope will know there is a viable rival for his shirt waiting in the wings should he struggle for runs in Leeds.