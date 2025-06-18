Nick Cox set to leave Man Utd academy role to become Everton technical director

Manchester United academy chief Nick Cox is set to become technical director at Everton, the PA news agency understands.

The Toffees are in the midst of a restructure under the Friedkin Group ownership and have headhunted the Red Devils’ director of academy for a role in their new set-up.

Cox is understood to have turned down a variety of other opportunities since moving to Old Trafford from Sheffield United in 2016, having received interest from Premier League, EFL and European clubs as well as governing bodies.

Nick Cox with former United academy chief Nicky Butt (Simon Peach/PA)

A succession plan is under way at United and PA understands he will remain in the post for the coming months to ensure a smooth transition before his amicable exit for Everton.

Cox was promoted to head of academy in 2019 and has helped overhaul United’s fabled youth system, with the club winning the FA Youth Cup in 2022 as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo starred.

A widely respected figure in youth development, 27 academy players made their United debut during his time as head of the youth system.

United have sold around £100million of homegrown talent in the last three years and sell-on clauses mean that figure is expected to rise.