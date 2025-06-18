Manchester City start Club World Cup campaign with comfortable win

The late sending off of Rico Lewis marred a comfortable victory for Manchester City in their Club World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku at each end of the first half proved enough as City saw off Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in Philadelphia.

But the Group G encounter ended on a sour note for the Premier League outfit as Lewis was shown a straight red card for catching an opponent in the face in a challenge two minutes from time.

The incident changed the mood of what had been a professional performance by City in hot and humid conditions.

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, was at nowhere near its 67,594 capacity – something which has been a recurring theme in the early days of the tournament – but the atmosphere generated by the 37,446 present was still lively.

The Wydad supporters, massed in red behind one of the goals with flags and a percussionist, brought a particular vibrancy and their enthusiasm perhaps deserved better their side conceding so early.

Yet it was the perfect start for City.

Manager Pep Guardiola opted to hand debuts to two of his new signings in Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki while some big stars, including Erling Haaland and Rodri, began on the bench.

Wydad Casablanca fans were entertaining at a half-full Lincoln Financial Field) Derik Hamilton)

Foden, looking to make a fresh start after an underwhelming 2024-25 season, was quick to step up and take responsibility.

The midfielder was in the right place to turn home after Savinho’s deflected cross from the right was pushed into his direction by goalkeeper El Medhi Benabid.

Omar Marmoush shot wide soon after but Wydad, the most successful team in their country’s history with 22 league titles, responded well.

Mohamed Moufid got behind the City defence and Thembinkosi Lorch was close to getting on the end of his dangerous ball inside before later attempting to catch Ederson off his line from distance.

Lorch also skipped past Vitor Reis only to slip as he shaped to shoot. He did manage to lay off to Cassius Mailula, but Ederson parried his effort.

City should have doubled their lead when Cherki picked out Foden in front of goal, but Benabid produced a fine save.

Foden quickly made amends by delivering the corner from which Doku broke free to volley in City’s second three minutes before the break.

Doku could have had another after seizing on a defensive error, but Benabid turned away his shot.

City’s largely American following may not have replicated the chanting of the Etihad Stadium, however, they greeted the entrances of Rodri and Haaland on the hour with fervour.

Haaland went close when he wrong-footed two defenders, but fired over from the edge of the area.

The game appeared to be winding down when Lewis sparked controversy with a challenge on Samuel Obeng.

The City defender won the ball as he slid in but caught Obeng in his follow through and was promptly dismissed, much to Guardiola’s fury on the touchline.