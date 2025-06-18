Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk charged by FA over anti-doping rule violation

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association with violating anti-doping rules.

The 24-year-old has not played since being handed a provisional suspension in December after he returned a positive test, reportedly for the banned substance meldonium.

An FA statement said: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of regulations three and four of the FA’s anti-doping regulations.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”