British teenage trio handed Wimbledon wild cards for main draw

Teenagers Hannah Klugman, Mimi Xu and Mika Stojsavljevic will make their senior Wimbledon debuts at this summer’s Championships after being awarded main-draw wild cards.

Klugman and Stojsavljevic, both 16, and 17-year-old Xu are at the forefront of an exciting generation of British youngsters.

Stojsavljevic won the US Open junior title last year and Klugman, who made the final round of Wimbledon qualifying 12 months ago, reached the French Open girls’ final earlier this month.

Xu, meanwhile, has beaten two top-100 players on grass this month and is close to breaking into the top 300 in the women’s game.

The trio will be joined in the main draw by more experienced campaigners in Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Fran Jones.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has also been given a wild card after returning to the sport following the birth of her son.

Jack Pinnington Jones will make his Wimbledon debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seven British men have been given wild cards into the main draw, including veteran Dan Evans, whose ranking has slipped to 199.

Jack Pinnington Jones and Johannus Monday – the latest British players to come through the US college system – will both make their debuts, while 19-year-old former junior champion Henry Searle has been given a wild card for a second year.

Jay Clarke, Oliver Crawford and George Loffhagen complete the septet.