A lot of players helping family with Euro 2025 travel costs – Georgia Stanway

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has revealed some players are reaching into their own pockets to help ensure friends and family can watch them defend their European title in one of the world’s most expensive countries.

The Lionesses kick off their campaign in Zurich against France on July 5 before facing the Netherlands and Wales in the group stage.

Euro 2025 host nation Switzerland may be a much shorter trip for supporters than the 2023 World Cup in Australia, but the cost of attending the tournament may prove prohibitive for some.

“I think it’s all subjective, isn’t it?” said Stanway when asked whether the friendlier time difference, compared to Australia, would make the Euros more accessible.

“My families can (attend), but I’m also aware that Switzerland is a very expensive country.

“Even just for flights, hotels, the cost of living there is extremely high, so we understand the demand it is on fans.

“And I think that’s difficult for us as well, because we want to help and support as much as possible, even with our own families.

“A lot of us are putting our hands in our pockets to make sure that our families can get over there. We would love to see as many fans as possible and we want to thank them in advance because we know it’s not cheap.”

The PA news agency understands all 23 players are given an identical sum to put towards travel plans for loved ones, which can be used for transport and accommodation.

The undisclosed figure is no less than England’s men receive for the same purpose and comparable to what the Lionesses were allotted for the World Cup.

Players are also granted a small allocation of tickets free of charge.

England and Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone added: “I’ve heard it’s quite expensive. It’s one of the most expensive countries in the world, that’s what I heard.

“I think it will be a bit difficult for families who are staying out for the whole tournament, but I know that I’ll always help my family be out there and make memories and make sure they’re eating.”

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was grateful for any fans who were able and willing to make their way to Switzerland.

Ella Toone (left) trains with England ahead of Euro 2025 (Nick Potts/PA).

She said: “I think it speaks a lot to the fans that we have in general here in England. A lot of people are willing to go above and beyond to be able to watch us and that’s quite inspiring for us.

“It creates an energy that we not only felt during the Euros, but we still felt it in Australia regardless of the time difference.

“It’s something that we see as our cliche of the 12th woman out there. I think us as a country, historically, but also for the next years, we’ll lean on our fans as much as we can.”