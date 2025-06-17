Tottenham in regular contact with stranded Manor Solomon amid Israel conflict

Tottenham remain in regular contact with winger Manor Solomon over his welfare after the midfielder was left stranded in Israel as the military conflict with Iran continues.

The 25-year-old Israel international got married to long-term partner Dana Voshina last week, but the newlyweds have not been able to leave after Israeli airspace was closed to civilian flights.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury, Solomon spent last season on loan at Leeds, helping the club win the Sky Bet Championship title and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

A Tottenham spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency: “We are constantly in regular dialogue with all our players regarding their wellbeing and welfare.”

Solomon, who had a loan spell at Fulham before he joined Spurs from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023, is set to return to the north London club for the start of pre-season training in early July.

New boss Thomas Frank will be looking to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign, having taken over following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have already completed the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal following a successful loan spell.

Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish, Spurs have qualified for the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final, which proved to be the last match in charge for Postecoglou.