Owen Farrell not focused on ‘hypothetical’ Lions talk after rejoining Saracens

Owen Farrell will not tie himself “in knots” over the possibility of a Lions call-up following his return to Saracens but refused to close the door on this summer’s tour to Australia.

The 33-year-old this week cut short his stay at Racing 92 in order to move back to the Premiership with the club where he had previously spent his whole career, after injury wrecked his debut season in the Top 14.

The fly-half, who announced he was stepping away from Test rugby with England following the 2023 World Cup citing a toll on his mental health, said he is “not retired” from international duty and has kept in contact with coach Steve Borthwick during his time in France.

He was not named in the 38-man Lions squad picked last month by his dad Andy despite there being no rules prohibiting his selection while he was based outside of England, but he has left open the possibility of answering the call should injuries dictate.

Asked what his stance would be on a possible call-up, he said: “It’s not changed I don’t think.

“There’s nothing for me to do other than concentrate on getting myself back (at Saracens) and getting myself in the best place I possibly can do. Everting else is hypothetical.”

Farrell Sr had previously left the door open to his son joining up with the Lions in Australia, though he was not among the additional players recruited for a training camp in Portugal last week.

Owen Farrell last represented the Lions on the 2021 tour to South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

He will however be in attendance when the team play Argentina in Dublin on Friday as he makes his debut as a TV pundit during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

The Saracens returnee, who has taken part in three previous Lions tours, was asked whether it was reasonable to assume he would be in the running for a late call-up given his experience.

“I’m not thinking like that,” he said. “I think if you do start thinking like that you can tie yourself in knots. All that I can do is focus on what I’ve got going on and get myself in the best place I can be.”

Farrell has not played since suffering a head injury during Racing’s defeat to Lyon in last month’s Challenge Cup semi-final, while a groin problem previously caused him to miss significant periods of what has turned to be his only season in France.

Farrell won the Premiership six times during his first spell with Saracens (Joe Giddens/PA)

The return to Saracens means he becomes immediately available for selection for Borthwick’s England.

“We’ve kept in touch with Steve,” he said. “He came out to Racing earlier in the season. The main thing is getting myself in a good place, getting myself back here, back in the Premiership to Saracens and loving what I’m doing. I really feel like I can do that here. That’s the starting point.

“I keep talking about enjoying myself, I keep talking about being happy, but I think that’s the way that I get more out of it now. That’s what opens up a lot more opportunity. If I get to that and I’m loving what I’m doing then we’ll see.

“I’m not retired, no.”