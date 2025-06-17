Owen Farrell has no regrets over France move that lasted one season

Owen Farrell insists he has no regrets from his time in France despite leaving Racing 92 after just one season to return to former club Saracens.

The former England captain had called time on his 16-year stay with the Gallagher Premiership side at the end of last season, having made more than 250 appearances.

However, the 33-year-old fly-half endured a disappointing, injury-disrupted campaign with the Top 14 outfit, and has rejoined Saracens on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won three European Cups and six Premiership crowns.

“I don’t regret going. I don’t regret doing it,” Farrell said on Sky Sports.

“Even though it was disappointing how much I played, and how fit I was when I did play at times, I still don’t regret doing it.

“Even though it was disappointing, the season that we had and the injuries that came with that, I still don’t see it as a negative that I have come through it”.

Farrell added: “I am obviously disappointed that it went the way it went, but I am glad we did it and thankful for the experience.

“It was a difficult year injury wise, then trying to bed into a new place and not feeling like you are able to able to give the best of yourself and not really getting going.

“All the years are precious now and hopefully the best for everyone was that I was here next year.

The returning Saracens fly-half has won 112 caps for England (David Davies/PA)

Farrell, who made his Saracens debut in 2008, just 11 days after his 17th birthday, has won 112 England caps and made six Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

The fly-half, though, has not been included in the squad – coached by his father Andy – for this summer’s tour of Australia.

Farrell has not played Test rugby since the 2023 World Cup, initially taking a break to prioritise his mental wellbeing, before his move abroad made him ineligible for selection.