Omar Berrada confident Man Utd can deliver men’s and women’s titles by 2028

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada remains confident the club can mark their 150th anniversary in 2028 by winning both the men’s and women’s league titles.

Berrada, who first told staff of his “Project 150” vision in September last year, knows that represents a significant challenge with Ruben Amorim’s side having just endured a worst top-flight season since relegation in 1973-74, while Chelsea continue to dominate the Women’s Super League.

However, he believes marking a major milestone in the club’s history since it was founded as Newton Heath in 1878 with double title success is realistic.

In an interview with the United We Stand fanzine to be published on Wednesday, Berrada said: “It’s establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal.

“Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course.

“We’ve just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?”

Manchester United lost the Women’s FA Cup final to Chelsea (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While United finished third in the WSL, 16 points behind champions Chelsea who also beat them in the FA Cup final, the men languished just three places above the Premier League relegation zone and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Nevertheless, Berrada is sticking to his timetable.

He said: “I firmly believe we can do it. We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League.”