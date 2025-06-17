Jack Draper laughs off snub as Emma Raducanu picks Carlos Alcaraz for US Open

Jack Draper joked that he did not blame Emma Raducanu for choosing Carlos Alcaraz over him as her mixed doubles partner at a star-studded US Open event this summer.

Raducanu and world number two Alcaraz are among 16 big-name pairs announced by Flushing Meadows organisers on Tuesday.

Asked if the two current British number ones could have got together instead, Draper said: “A wise person once told me you should find the best partner – and that’s what she did. I don’t blame her at all for that.

“He’s obviously the best player in the world probably right now, along with (Jannik) Sinner. Great at doubles, as well. She’s gone about and chose the best partner, for sure. Hopefully they do well.”

Draper, currently world number six, has linked up with Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng of China.

“I think it’s a good format for the players to get prepared for the US Open, having a shot at playing with another top player,” he added.

“Qinwen I know from the Tour. I have seen her around. Obviously a great player herself and has a really good game.

“It will be fun to get out there and play with her and see how we get on. It was me who messaged. It was nice to get that together and let’s see how we get on.”

Jack Draper is in action at Queen’s Club this week (Ben Whitley/PA)

Alcaraz, who joined Draper in the second round at Queen’s Club on Tuesday, said: “She’s gonna be the boss!

“I’m super excited about it. I think it’s going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament.

“I’ve known Emma since a really long time ago, so we know each other. I have a really good relationship with her. We are going to enjoy it, for sure.

“I will try to bring my doubles skill. We will try to win. But obviously it’s going to be really, really fun.”

It was announced earlier this year that the US Open mixed doubles event will be played over two days in the week before the main tournament.

It was an attempt to attract more high-profile players, and it has certainly worked.

Draper will pair up with Qinwen Zheng (John Walton/PA)

As well as ‘AlcaRad’, Sinner will play with American Emma Navarro while other pairs include women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic and fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic and off-court partners Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The event will take place on August 19 and 20, with the winners scooping a prize pot of one million US dollars (approximately £750,000).

Not all the pairs announced on Tuesday might make the cut, with entries open until July 28.

The top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking – which currently would not include Raducanu and Alcaraz – will qualify directly, with eight further teams given wildcard spots.