Jack Draper begins bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club with opening win

Jack Draper began his bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club by winning his first match on the court named after the five-time champion.

The British number one, seeded second at this year’s HSBC Championships, is attempting to become only the second home men’s singles winner in the Open era after Murray.

Draper got his grass-court season off to a solid start on the Andy Murray Arena with a 6-3 6-1 win over American Jenson Brooksby, before poking fun at his mentor, who retired last year.

“Can’t get rid of this guy,” he joked. “Andy is an unbelievable guy, someone I’m very inspired by and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

“I definitely miss him on the Tour. Thank you Andy, this court deserves to be named after you.”

Draper narrowly avoided injuring himself when he chased down an overhead into the advertising hoardings on his first set point, but he dispatched the second with a clubbing forehand.

Draper (pictured) will face Australian Alexei Popyrin in the second round (Ben Whitley/PA)

The 23-year-old then fired down an eighth ace of the contest on his first match point before celebrating a dominant win and writing ‘good to be home’ on a camera lens.

Draper will face Australian world number 21 Alexei Popyrin in the second round.