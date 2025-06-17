Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets

The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu has been caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s Wimbledon.

The PA news agency understands an application from the individual was discovered in the public ballot before being removed by tournament organisers.

His name had been red-flagged and was highlighted by the All England Club’s security system.

Raducanu hid behind the umpire’s chair after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a “fixated” man at the Dubai Championships in February.

Emma Raducanu is preparing for Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

At the time, the 22-year-old said she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and could “barely breathe”, while she revealed the situation was exacerbated by her being unsettled without a full-time coach.

She had been aware of the man’s presence at previous tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha before spotting him in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

A day earlier, the man, who was removed from the court, handed 2021 US Open champion Raducanu a letter and asked for a photo in a coffee shop.

He was given a restraining order by Dubai police and his name was circulated around tennis authorities.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships are due to get under way on Monday, June 30 and will run until Sunday, July 13.