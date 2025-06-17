David Coote charged by Football Association over Jurgen Klopp comments

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association over remarks he made about ex-Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Coote was sacked last December by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) after a video circulated on social media the previous month of him making derogatory comments about Klopp in July 2020.

One of those remarks referenced Klopp’s nationality, and the FA said that constituted an alleged ‘aggravated breach’ under its rules.

The FA said Coote would face no further action in regard to separate allegations of gambling misconduct, which he had strenuously denied. The FA said those allegations had been fully investigated.