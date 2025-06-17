Cole Palmer urged to take initiative ‘from first minute’ by Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has challenged Cole Palmer to take the initiative in more games after their winning start at the Club World Cup.

Palmer appeared critical of the side’s approach in their victory in the UEFA Conference League final last month, saying he got “sick of getting the ball and going backwards and sideways”.

It was at that point he took control of the game against Real Betis in Wroclaw, creating two goals as the Blues came from behind to win 4-1.

Maresca was pleased with Palmer’s display (Jane Barlow/PA)

Palmer was again influential as Chelsea began their challenge at FIFA’s global summer tournament with a 2-0 win over LAFC in Atlanta on Monday.

“I had a short conversation with Cole and I said to him that I really like the way he was today,” Maresca told reporters. “He took responsibility, showed initiative on the ball.

“He was trying to receive the ball, go one-v-one against players, and this is the Cole we expect.

“After the Conference League final, he said he was bored when receiving the ball, so he decided to do something different.

“The day after that interview, I said to him that he could do it from the first minute and why did he wait so long? Why not do the same after one minute?

“Today he was exactly doing that, and we are happy when he does that. I’ve said many times Cole is our best player, a top player, and hopefully he can continue to do the right things.”

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez got Maresca’s side off to a victorious start in Group D in front of a sparse crowd of 22,137 at the 71,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Their next outing is against Brazilian side Flamengo in Philadelphia on Friday.