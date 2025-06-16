Robert MacIntyre falls short as JJ Spaun clinches US Open win

Robert MacIntyre fell just short in his bid to win the US Open after JJ Spaun broke his heart with a dazzling display at the death.

MacIntyre burst into contention to become Scotland’s first major winner since 1999 on Sunday at a rain-soaked Oakmont after producing an excellent two-under-par 68.

That made him the clubhouse leader at one over and he looked set for at least a play-off against Spaun, who had two holes to play.

But the American first sent a stunning 309-yard drive onto the green at the short par-four 17th and two-putted for a birdie before sinking a mammoth 64-foot putt on the 18th green to seal glory.

MacIntyre was watching open-mouthed in the scorer’s office and could do nothing but applaud his opponent.

He became a major champion for the first time and was the only man to finish in the red with a score of one under.

While the 17th hole helped Spaun’s dreams come true, it killed Tyrell Hatton’s.

The Englishman was in a five-way tie for the lead at one over when he found himself still in the rough after three shots. He bogeyed that and then the 18th to finish three over.

Spaun may consider the thunderstorm at around 4pm local time (9pm BST) to be divine intervention.

Before the heavens opened at Oakmont and forced a 96-minute delay, the first-round leader was five over for his round after eight holes.

But while leaders Sam Burns and Adam Scott floundered in the soaking conditions after the resumption, Spaun found his best game and birdies at the 12th, 14th, 17th and 18th took him to glory.

Indeed, Burns and Scott could not cope after the restart as they seemed in competition to see who could find the worst positions in the rough.

Burns was the overnight leader at four under but his round disintegrated after the resumption, with two double bogeys in an ugly round of eight over par to finish tied for seventh on four over.

Scott, hoping to win a major for the first time in 12 years, fared even worse, going round in 79.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler ended up tied for seventh after impressive rounds, while Rory McIlroy produced his best round of a difficult week to finish on seven over.