Enzo Maresca has one eye on next game after Chelsea’s opening CWC victory

Manager Enzo Maresca was pleased with Chelsea’s performance but was already looking towards the next match after they began their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over LAFC in Atlanta.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was less than a third full as the players walked out in front of 22,137 fans but Pedro Neto broke the deadlock in the 34th minute to give Chelsea a deserved lead at the interval.

The Premier League side pushed for a second and finally got it in the 79th minute as summer signing Liam Delap crossed the ball to fellow substitute Enzo Fernandez, who tapped in from close range.

Maresca praised debutant Delap and quickly switched his attention to the fixture against Flamengo on Friday.

He said on Channel 5: “Very good result. At this stage of the season it is also normal that you have to manage different kinds of things. Overall the performance has been good.

“We have to recover. We have a game in three days so we will see. We are going to prepare in the best way and for sure try to win.

“The good thing about Liam is he knows the way we want to play so the process is quite quick. Also we gave a chance to Dario Essugo which is another player we have, so it’s good for both of them.”

Delap, 22, signed from Ipswich for £30million 12 days ago and it took him just 15 minutes to register his first goal contribution as he supplied Fernandez to make it 2-0.

Delap said: “It’s a really happy feeling for me. I’m so excited to be here and to play my first game, and be able to contribute is a good feeling.

Liam Delap (left) claimed an assist for Chelsea’s second goal (Brynn Anderson/AP)

“The team have welcomed me really well. I have only had a few sessions here but I am excited for more.

“It is good to help the team but I want to score some as well.

“It is always good to have competition, this is football. It is an incredible club and it is always going to be incredibly hard but you have to thrive off the competition.”