Jamal Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich put 10 past Auckland

Jamal Musiala hit a hat-trick and Harry Kane drew a blank as Bayern Munich hammered Auckland City 10-0 to launch their Club World Cup campaign in record-breaking fashion.

Vincent Kompany’s Bundesliga champions led 6-0 at half-time of the Group C contest in Cincinnati thanks to braces from Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise, plus finishes from Sacha Boey and Thomas Muller.

Having been unable to add his name to the scoresheet against the outclassed New Zealand part-timers, England captain Kane was replaced by Musiala with 29 minutes remaining.

The substitute claimed Bayern’s next three goals, with his second coming from the penalty spot, before Muller completed the biggest win in the competition’s history by doubling his tally late on.

Champions League winners Paris St Germain thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their Group B meeting at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

First-half goals from Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha put Luis Enrique’s side in control.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes from time when defender Clement Lenglet was dismissed for a second bookable offence before Senny Mayulu stretched PSG’s lead and fellow substitute Lee Kang-in added a late penalty.

Lionel Messi was denied by the crossbar in added time as Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly in the tournament opener.

With Sir David Beckham among a crowd of 60,927 for the Group A match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Argentina captain Messi saw his late cross-shot pushed onto the frame of the goal by Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet had a first-half penalty saved by Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.