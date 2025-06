George Russell hopes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ‘keep throwing away points’

George Russell said he hopes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will continue to throw away points to propel him into this season’s world championship fight.

Russell won from pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix to claim his first triumph of the year and just the fourth of his career.

The British driver has been one of the grid’s standout performers this season, and his win in Montreal takes him to 62 points behind championship leader Piastri.

Russell is 40 points behind Norris after he failed to score following a collision with McLaren team-mate Piastri. Runner-up Max Verstappen is 43 points off the championship pace.

“I don’t know how both Max and I are so close to those two (Norris and Piastri) in the championship because McLaren clearly have the dominant car,” said Russell.

“I cannot imagine they will keep throwing away points in the manner that they are doing but of course we hope that continues to be the case.

“I don’t foresee us getting in the championship fight through pure pace as Lando did last year. We will only be there if things like today continue to happen.”

As it stands, Russell is out of contract at the end of the season with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff having previously stated he has explored Verstappen’s availability.

George Russell saw off Max Verstappen to win the Canadian Grand Prix (Evan Buhler/AP)

But when asked if his performance here will help him get his next deal with Mercedes over the line, Russell, 27, continued: “It doesn’t hurt at all.

“I am not concerned about next year. I know I am going to be on the grid. I feel I am driving better than ever. I have got more in the tank and I am ready to fight for a world championship.

“I am not talking with anybody else, and any teams that have shown interest I have been quite open to them to say to them that my intention is to stay with Mercedes.

“That has always been clear. I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula One. And there hasn’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks going round, especially around Max because why wouldn’t teams be interested in Max?

“If every driver did not have a contract for next year, Max would be the number one of every single team and that is understandable.

“But here are two seats for every race team and I knew if I would continue to perform as I am doing I would not be under threat. I am in a good place and there is in no rush to do contract negotiations.”