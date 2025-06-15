Daniel Bell-Drummond hits hundred as Kent clinch thrilling Blast win at Somerset

Daniel Bell-Drummond’s century put Kent on course for a thrilling four-run victory over South Group leaders Somerset in the Vitality Blast.

The opener smashed 100 off 49 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes, during a first-wicket stand of 158 alongside Tawanda Muyeye (70) as the visitors posted 228 for five at Taunton.

In response, Tom Banton hit six sixes during a knock of 68 off 33 deliveries but Somerset’s chase fell agonisingly short as their 100 per cent start ended in their sixth fixture of the season.

Pointless Gloucestershire remain bottom following a 40-run defeat at Glamorgan.

Asa Tribe’s unbeaten 63 and 53 from Ben Kellaway spearheaded the Welsh side’s total of 189 for six at Bristol.

Gloucestershire opener Cameron Bancroft also registered a half-century (52) but the hosts could not prevent a fifth consecutive loss.

England seamer Matthew Potts posted career-best T20 figures of five for 17 as Durham eased to a six-wicket win over Yorkshire to climb to second in the North Group.

The 26-year-old, who made his T20 international debut against the West Indies earlier this month, helped dismiss the second-bottom hosts for 128 in 19 overs in York.

Durham captain Alex Lees hit 62 off 46 balls, including four fours and a six, en route to his side wrapping up a fourth win from six games with 12 balls to spare.

Leicestershire bounced back from successive defeats to record a comfortable six-wicket win over Worcestershire.

Chasing a modest target of 151, the home side were victorious with 17 balls to spare after captain Louis Kimber hit the winning runs during a knock of 26 off just 12 balls.

In the women’s competition, Surrey moved back to the top of League One thanks to a five-wicket success against Essex at Chelmsford.

Surrey bowlers Tash Farrant and Grace Harris took three wickets apiece before Kira Chathli top scored with 40 from 34 deliveries as the visitors chased down a target of 149 with nine balls remaining.

Meg Austin’s 51 off 38 balls set third-placed Birmingham Bears on their way to a 13-run victory over Hampshire.

The Bears posted 178 for seven from their 20 overs at Edgbaston before restricting the Hawks to 165 for seven in response.

Bottom side Somerset suffered a fifth defeat of the season after 49 from opener Suzi Bates helped second-bottom Durham to a four-wicket win with 11 balls left in Taunton.