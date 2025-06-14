Saturday’s briefing: Liverpool agree club-record deal for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool agreed a club-record deal with Bayer Leverkusen for playmaker Florian Wirtz.

The much-anticipated move could break the British record, with the Germany star set to join his former team-mate Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank reacted to his move to Tottenham, while Matheus Cunha spoke of his desire to help turn around Manchester United’s fortunes.

Wirtz capture close

Florian Wirtz is set to complete his move to Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Premier League champions Liverpool are set to pay up to £116million to sign Wirtz after Leverkusen finally settled on a fee.

The Reds had two bids rejected, the last one of £113m, which would have seen £100m paid up front with performance-related add-ons, but have finally got the deal over the line.

Liverpool will still pay an initial £100m – comfortably surpassing their own record outlay – but the performance-related add-ons, if achieved, would make it a potential British record.

Liverpool’s overall outlay could surpass the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton in 2023 for Moises Caicedo.

Striker Darwin Nunez was the Reds’ previous record signing in 2022, although they have not paid the full £85m as he has not met all the requirements for certain add-ons to be due.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is next on Liverpool’s list, which could take their summer spending close to £200m.

Frank gets to work

Tottenham are prepared to rival Manchester United for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo this summer after the appointment of Frank, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs announced former Brentford boss Frank as their new head coach on Thursday night on a three-year deal.

One of Frank’s first moves in charge could be to try and tempt Mbeumo to follow him across London.

The Dane declared “a big piece of my heart” would always remain at Brentford in an emotional message posted on their official website.

“The time has come for me to move on. But, even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters,” said Frank.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one.”

Dream move for Cunha

Matheus Cunha is delighted to have joined his “dream” team and determined to help Manchester United bounce back from their worst season in 51 years.

The 20-time English champions are in the midst of a rebuild under Ruben Amorim, having limped home 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

The Red Devils’ issues did not deter Brazil international Cunha, who completed his eagerly-anticipated £62.5million switch from Wolves on Thursday.

“It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true,” he told MUTV.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.

“For me, no-one else is like United. Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me and what I believe this club can be.”

Mikey eyes more silverware

Mikey Moore celebrates Europa League success with his family (Nick Potts/PA)

One player hoping to impress Frank is Spurs youngster Mikey Moore, but the teenager’s immediate focus is ending an unforgettable breakthrough campaign with another European trophy.

The highly-rated 17-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, with five of those coming in the Europa League.

The winger was on the bench for the final in Bilbao and three weeks on has more continental glory in his sights as England kick off their bid for Under-19 European Championship glory.

“It was a top experience – some of the best times of my life on that Wednesday night,” Moore told PA.

“Hopefully going on to win another medal and another trophy with these boys here would be a brilliant feeling and experience for everyone.

“There’s some top players. We think we can go on and hopefully win the tournament. It’s been a good little build-up but excited to get into the games now.”

What’s on today?

The Club World Cup gets under way on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium, with Inter Miami playing in their home city against Egyptians Al Ahly in Group A.

Moore will hope to star when England Under-19s begin their Euro campaign against Norway in Romania.