Jannik Sinner still thinking about French Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner admits it will be hard to stop thinking about the chances he missed in his epic French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian held three consecutive match points in the fourth set of last weekend’s clash at Roland Garros, having also led by two sets to love, only for Alcaraz to fight back and claim a fifth grand slam title in what has been hailed as one of the best major finals of all time.

Both men are back in action next week, with Alcaraz top seed in the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club, while Sinner will compete in the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

The world number one headed home to Italy following the defeat but is hoping to find some solace back on the match court.

He told Tennis TV: “It was for sure a tough loss. I still think about these couple of points, and it won’t stop here, I know that.

“But, in the other way, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to start a new tournament. I think this helps me to get again into this match rhythm, and let’s see how I’m going to react.

“You can see the negative side but there is also a positive side. I’ve never played tennis on clay like this.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz embrace after the French Open final (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

“I went to Rome, I made the final there. I played in Paris, I made the final of a grand slam, so amazing, and the level we have played, me and Carlos, was extremely high so I was happy to be a part of this.”

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz both began their Wimbledon preparations by playing at this week’s Boss Open in Stuttgart, and they will meet in the final.

Top seed Zverev defeated Ben Shelton, who will make his top-10 debut on Monday, 7-6 (8) 7-6 (1) in the semi-finals while Fritz saw off Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (5).

Fritz’s return to form this week will see him climb back above Jack Draper and Novak Djokovic into fourth place in the rankings whatever the result of Sunday’s decider.