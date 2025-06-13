Victor Perez tames brutal Oakmont with hole in one at US Open

Frenchman Victor Perez hit a stunning hole in one during his second round at the US Open.

With the brutal Oakmont course causing havoc for the world’s top players, Perez decided the best idea was to take the punishing rough and treacherous greens out of the equation.

At the 192-yard par-three sixth hole, his seven-iron tee shot was rifled towards the flag in the middle of the green, bounced three times and rolled into the hole.

Perez celebrated wildly, chest-bumping his caddie James Erkenbeck before taking congratulations off playing partners Jacob Bridgeman and Adam Schenk.

It moved him from three over par to one over and repaired some of the damage of a triple-bogey eight on the par-five 12th.