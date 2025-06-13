Tottenham to rival Man Utd for Bryan Mbeumo following Thomas Frank appointment

Tottenham are prepared to rival Manchester United for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo this summer after the appointment of Thomas Frank, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs announced former Brentford boss Frank as their new head coach on Thursday night on a three-year deal.

One of Frank’s first moves in charge could be to try and tempt Mbeumo to follow him across London.

United had already registered an interest in Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season but is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Brentford have the option of a further 12 months and reportedly want a figure in the region of the £62.5million that United spent to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

After initial talks with Brentford, United appeared in pole position to bring Mbuemo to Old Trafford, but Spurs are ready to try to reunite the Cameroon international with his old boss, PA understands.

Frank was appointed by Spurs after they sacked Ange Postecoglou last week despite Europa League glory.

During a near seven-year spell in charge of Brentford, Frank managed 317 matches and won 136 as he guided the club into the Premier League for the first time with Championship play-off success at Wembley in 2021.

Frank said “a big piece of my heart” would always remain at Brentford in an emotional message posted on their official club website.

“The time has come for me to move on. But, even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters,” Frank said.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one.

“For my family and I, it has been a privilege to be allowed to be part of such a special community – it’s an experience and adventure that we will cherish for life. So, thank you.

“Whatever we have achieved, we have achieved together, and our success is built on unity, spirit, courage and ambition at every level of the club and amongst the fans.

“Everybody has contributed, and every contribution has been invaluable. I am not just leaving a football club, I am saying goodbye to friends whose support through good and bad times I will carry with me always.

“I would like to say a special word of thanks to Matthew Benham. His trust and friendship have meant so much and the fact he gave me a chance in English football means I will always owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you, Matt.

“So, while this is a goodbye, I hope the relationships I have built with everybody will be lasting ones and, of course, we will meet again in the wonderful world of football.”

Spurs announced on Friday they would visit Luton for a pre-season friendly on July 26.

Further fixtures in addition to Tottenham’s tour of Asia towards the end of July are still to be announced, but Frank’s first game in charge will currently be at Kenilworth Road.