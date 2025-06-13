Sophie Ecclestone recalled by England for T20 series with India

Sophie Ecclestone is set to make her first England appearance under head coach Charlotte Edwards after being recalled for the forthcoming T20 series against India.

Ecclestone missed the opening stages of Edwards’ reign due to a knee injury and announced last week that she was taking a break from domestic cricket with Lancashire to “prioritise her well-being” and manage a sore quad.

But the plan was always for the team’s most highly-rated bowler to return for the five-match series against India and the slow left-armer takes here place in a 14-strong squad.

Ecclestone’s comeback means no room for leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who drops out after featuring in just one of the three T20s against the West Indies.

“It’s great to have Soph back, and we’re looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she’ll be an asset to us,” said Edwards.

“It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can’t play them all. It’s now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast.”

Em Arlott and Issy Wong are included again after coming in for Edwards’ first series but the team must once again do without former captain Heather Knight, whose hamstring problems have already ended her summer.

Reflecting on the challenge of taking on a strong India team who sit third to England’s second in the International Cricket Council rankings, Edwards added: “They’re one of the best sides in the world and it’ll be a huge test for us.

Sarah Glenn has dropped out of the England squad (Steven Paston/PA)

“There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on – we’re always looking at getting better. ﻿Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

England Women’s squad for Vitality T20 series against India:

E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, A Capsey, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, L Filer, A Jones, N Sciver-Brunt (c), P Schofield, L Smith, D Wyatt-Hodge, I Wong.