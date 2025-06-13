Matheus Cunha determined to help change fortunes of ‘dream team’ Man United

Matheus Cunha is delighted to have joined his “dream team” and determined to help Manchester United bounce back from their worst season in 51 years.

The 20-time English champions are in the midst of a rebuild under Ruben Amorim, having limped home 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

The defeat in Bilbao cost them Champions League qualification, meaning United will spend a first season without European football since 2014-15.

But the Red Devils’ issues did not deter Brazil international Cunha, who completed his eagerly-anticipated £62.5million switch from Wolves on Thursday.

“It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true,” he told MUTV.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.

“For me, no-one else is like United. Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me and what I believe this club can be.

“And, of course, I’ll do everything that I can to manage this inside of me, to play for my dream team and put my dream team to win.”

Cunha loved United growing up and spoke of his admiration for Wayne Rooney, along with many other members of the triumphant 2008 Champions League side.

The Red Devils are a long way from even qualifying for that competition right now, yet the forward has lofty ambitions.

“I don’t think we have one player who comes here and then doesn’t think about the glory days in Man United,” Cunha said.

“To remember all the times that they win the Premier League, how many titles it was, and of course to qualify for the Champions League. This is what I think about United, you know to put this club on top.

Matheus Cunha is looking forward to playing under Ruben Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Then what I can do is everything to show them I’m here to help the team, to conquer these kind of things.”

Cunha is the first of Amorim’s summer recruits and the Brazilian, who has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of another year, is excited to work under the United head coach.

“I really believe in him, everything that he did in Portugal,” he said. “I hope he can conquer the world like he did in Portugal.

“But of course I think he needs the players that can do everything like I’m open to do and help the team, help him. All the conversation that we have had made my decision easier.”