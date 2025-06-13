Aiden Markram gives South Africa control against Australia at Lord’s

Aiden Markram’s brilliant unbeaten century carried South Africa to the brink of victory against Australia on the third day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Markram finished on 102 and shared in an undefeated 143-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma (65 not out) as South Africa closed on 213 for two, needing 69 runs to win.

Australia had resumed the day on 144 for eight and set the Proteas what would be the second-highest Test victory chase at Lord’s – 282 – after Mitchell Starc’s unbeaten 58 had lifted his side to 207 all out.

Starc followed up his earlier heroics with the bat by removing South Africa’s first two wickets, to leave the Proteas on 70 for two in the 18th over.

Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for six, to leave South Africa on nine for one.

Wiaan Mulder helped steady the ship, hitting five fours in his 27 and sharing in a 61-run partnership for the second wicket before gifting a simple catch to Marnus Labuschagne at cover, having helped South Africa on to 70.

The Proteas reached tea at 94 for two, requiring another 188 for victory, with opener Markram unbeaten on 49 and Bavuma on 11 not out.

Markram notched a single after play resumed to bring up his half-century off 69 deliveries as the pair kept chipping away at their victory target.

Australia’s Steve Smith was out of the action after suffering a compound dislocation of his little finger when dropping Bavuma at slip and Bavuma defied a hamstring injury to bring up his half-century with a single in the 44th over.

A boundary from Markram in the 45th lifted South Africa to 184 for two, bringing their target down to double figures.

Markram flicked Josh Hazlewood for four to bring up his century off 159 deliveries in the 55th over shortly before close of play.

A total of 14 wickets had fallen on each of the first two days, and earlier on the third day Australia extended their 218-run overnight lead to 281, thanks to Starc’s unbeaten 58.

Batting at number nine, Starc, who had been dropped on 14 by Marco Jansen on Thursday evening, helped lift Australia from 148 for nine to 207 thanks to a crucial 59-run last-wicket partnership with Hazlewood (17).

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada finished with four for 59 and fellow pace bowler Lungi Ngidi three for 38, with the pair having ripped through Australia’s batting line-up on Thursday to get their side back into the contest.